Piers Morgan hosts TalkTV show from home after catching Covid

Piers Morgan hosted his show “Uncensored” from home after testing positive for Covid last night.

TheTalkTV presenter shared the news on X/Twitter after posting a picture of his positive lateral flow test and suggesting he felt “rough as a badger’s a***”.

“But in the spirit of ‘The Show Must Go On’,” Morgan said to his followers. “I’m going to have a go at anchoring live from my home...tune in because anything could happen,” he added.

After being asked why he had shared the news, Morgan responded: “I only said it because I’ve never hosted the show from my home before and it will look a bit odd to viewers.”

Morgan, 58, also shared behind-the-scene photos of his set-up in his home. “OK, never done a show from my house but here we go,” he said.

In another post, Morgan went on to thank his team and the guests on the show, adding: “Well that was a first… never anchored a Iive show from my home with raging Covid.

“But thanks to my brilliant @PiersUncensored team (who had 4hrs notice) and some great guests who did the talking (@nfergus @KonstantinKisin @avasantina_ ) we got through OK.”

In 2021, Morgan revealed he was battling the symptoms of long Covid weeks after he said he caught the virus at the Euro 2020 final.

At the time, he asked his followers on X for advice in “getting over” the condition.

“Has anyone had long covid symptoms of fatigue & loss of taste/smell for 10 weeks or more and then fully recovered - if so, what did you do that helped get over it? It’s getting very irritating,” he wrote.

Morgan joined TalkTV last year after his exit from ITV’s Good Morning Britain after he blasted remarks made by the Duchess of Sussex during an interview alongside husband Prince Harry and the American presenter Oprah Winfrey.

Piers Morgan and Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp (Paul Edwards/The Sun//News UK/PA) (PA Archive)

Talking about his role at the time, Morgan said: "I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp, which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago.

"Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.

“I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged,” he added.