ITV This Morning unveils guest presenters for daytime show

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

ITV’s much-loved daytime show has revealed its latest guest presenters who could be in the running to replace Holly Willoughby.

Christine Lampard, Mollie King and Lisa Snowdon are all said to be paired up this week with Dermot O’Leary to host This Morning.

Kicking off Monday morning will be Lampard, followed by King on Tuesday and Wednesday. Snowdon will be a guest host on Thursday and Friday.

It is not the first time the stars have hosted on the daytime show, but the latest line-up will give viewers a chance to see who they resonate with.

A source told The Mirror: “It gives us a great opportunity to mix things up and see what lands well and resonates with the viewers.”

Other presenters who have joined the guest line-up in recent weeks include Rochelle Humes, 34, Craig Doyle, 52, Josie Gibson, 38, Cat Deeley, 47 and Emma Willis 47.

“There is a wealth of talent available and no shortage of takers, given it is one of the most sought-after spots in television,” the newspaper quoted an ITV source as saying.

Rochelle Humes and (This Morning/ITV)

Willis became a fan favourite to replace Willoughby earlier this month after the guest presenter hosted alongside Rylan Clark.

Viewers hailed Clark and Willis as the “perfect duo” to succeed Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

“No more changing presenters, you have THE perfect duo here!” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“The presenters make this show,” another comment read. “Rylan Clark and Emma Willis are [the] perfect combo. So enjoyable, naturally funny & easy to watch.”

Clark and Willis on This Morning (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Another said: “Rylan and Emma Willis presenting This Morning is the best duo they’ve had a in a good length of time!”

Willoughby’s departure from the show was announced in October of this year. In a social media post at the time, the 42-year-old said it was an “honour to just be part of its story”, but “I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family”.

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you,” Willoughby’s statement read.

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.

“Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers’. It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go... I will miss you all so much.”