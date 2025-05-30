New Banksy location revealed following speculation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Banksy’s latest piece of artwork has been unveiled - and internet sleuths were quick to establish its location.

The black and white stencil graffiti depicts a lighthouse with light beaming from its tower, with the caption: “I want to be what you saw in me.”

The lighthouse rises from the shadow of a bollard which it stands next to.

Banksy posted the artwork on his Instagram on Thursday with two photos, one showing just the artwork and another with two people walking their dogs.

Many online were quick to identify the location of the artwork as Marseille, the southern French city which is renowned for its street art.

open image in gallery Pedestrians walk past a newly released artwork by street artist Banksy on the facade of a building in Marseille ( AFP via Getty Images )

The mural is situated on Rue Félix Freiger, a road near the coast and the town’s city centre.

The quote on the wall may have been inspired by a song by Tennessee-based country band Lonestar, called “Softly”, which features the lyric: “I want to be what you see in me. I want to love you the way that you love me.”

London-based art dealer MyArtBroker wrote on its website: “The location of the mural is unlikely to be incidental. Marseille – France’s oldest port and among its most multicultural cities – has long been a point of arrival and transition.

“Its neighbourhoods, from Le Panier to Belle de Mai, are marked by layers of street art and histories shaped by working-class resilience and immigrant communities. The city’s social fabric resonates with Banksy’s ongoing interest in marginalised voices and overlooked narratives.”

The Bristol graffiti artist has seen his works fetch millions at auction, and led to speculation over his identity.

Last year, a variety of animal-themed Banksy works, including a rhino seemingly mounting a silver Nissan Micra, two elephant silhouettes with their trunks stretched out towards each other, and three monkeys that looked as though they were swinging on a bridge, were found dotted across London.

Since putting one up of a gorilla lifting the shutter at London Zoo, Banksy has also posted another image, of a Madonna with baby Jesus and what looks like a bullet hole. The lighthouse is his latest image.