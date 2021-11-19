A seafood barbeque buffet restaurant in China has banned a food live-streamer from its premises for overeating.

The man, who is known only as Mr Kang, told a local media outlet that he was banned from the Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet in Changsha city, after a series of visits.

During one such visit, Mr Kang said, he ate 1.5kg of pork trotters (pig’s foot). Another time, the live-streamer polished off between 3.5kg to 4kg of of prawns.

He claimed that the restaurant discriminates against customers who can eat a lot. “Is that a fault?” Mr Kang asked, adding that he always finished his meals at the restaurant.

However, the restaurant owner said he loses a few hundred yuan every time Mr Kang eats at his establishment.

The owner said: “Even when he drinks soy milk, he can drink 20 or 30 bottles. When he eats the pork trotters, he consumes the whole tray of them. And for prawns, usually people use tongs to pick them up, he uses a tray to take them all.”

The restaurant owner added that he will now blacklist all food live-streamers, and not just Mr Kang.

His decision has prompted mixed reactions on social media.

While some users have said that the restaurant shouldn’t advertise an all-you-can-eat buffet if it cannot afford it, others expressed sympathy with the owner.

Since the news broke on 18 November, it has been trending on Chinese social media app Weibo with more than 250 million views, and counting.

Chinese president Xi Jinping launched a campaign to reduce food wastage last year, amid fears of shortages during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.