Blinken arrives in Beijing for first China visit by US’s top diplomat in five years

US secretary of state Antony Blinken has arrived in Beijing in the highest level visit between the two countries in years, amid heightened tensions that have kept the world on edge.

Mr Blinken is the highest-level US official to visit China in since Joe Biden took office and first US secretary of state to do so in five years, as he is tasked to open communication with Beijing on an array of highly crucial issues like trade with Taiwan, Chinese surveillance and the Ukraine war.

The US secretary of state arrived in Beijing on Sunday morning for the two-day, visit where he is set to meet senior Chinese officials.

He will be meeting Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang, top diplomat Wang Yi, and possibly president Xi Jinping on Monday, according to US officials.

Mr Biden and Mr Xi agreed to Mr Blinken‘s trip early at a meeting last year in Bali.

The discussions are expected to cover a wide range of contentious issues that have strained bilateral ties and have significant implications for global security and stability.

Among the topics on the agenda are trade relations with Taiwan, human rights concerns in China, the situation in Hong Kong, Chinese military assertiveness in the South China Sea, and Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

US officials have said on Friday before Mr Blinken’s visit that would raise each one of these concerns. However, chances of a breakthrough remain slim as both sides have not shown any flexibility on changing their stands. But there have been hints about reducing tensions from both sides.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken walks after arriving in Bejing, China (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In a meeting with Microsoft Corporation co-founder Bill Gates on Friday, Mr Xi said the US and China can cooperate to “benefit our two countries”.

“I believe that the foundation of Sino-US relations lies in the people,” Mr Xi said to Mr Gates.

“Under the current world situation, we can carry out various activities that benefit our two countries, the people of our countries, and the entire human race.”

China also hosted Elon Musk recently in what was seen as a bid by China to improve business relations with the US.

Mr Biden told White House reporters on Saturday he was “hoping that over the next several months, I’ll be meeting with Xi again and talking about legitimate differences we have, but also how ... to get along”.

The two leaders are likely to attend the next G20 summit, in September in New Delhi, and Mr Xi has been also invited to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) grouping in San Francisco this year.

Ahead of the visit, Mr Blinken emphasised the importance of the US and China establishing and maintaining better lines of communication.

The US wants to make sure “that the competition we have with China doesn’t veer into conflict” due to avoidable misunderstandings, he told reporters.

Mr Biden and Mr Xi had made commitments to improve communications “precisely so that we can make sure we are communicating as clearly as possible to avoid possible misunderstandings and miscommunications,” Mr Blinken said on Friday.

The much-anticipated trip comes after a series of hiccups and delays. The trip was initially planned for February but faced delays due to escalated tensions between the US and China over the surveillance balloons.

Additional reporting by agencies