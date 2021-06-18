Hong Kong’s Apple Daily increased its print run more than six-fold on Friday as residents rushed to buy the pro-democracy newspaper after police raided the media outlet and arrested five of its executives.

The newspaper printed 500,000 copies of its Friday issue, compared to 80,000 on Thursday. Apple Daily said that Hong Kongers queued up from midnight to pick up copies of the tabloid in huge numbers.

The front page of the latest edition carried photos of the five executives who were arrested by the police on Thursday. The Hong Kong police also took dozens of computers, hard-drives, and journalists’ notebooks from the newsroom.

Police later claimed that dozens of reports dating back to 2019 published by the paper have potentially violated the National Security Law.

Continuing the crackdown on the newspaper, the police charged two of the five executives, identified by Apple Daily as editor-in-chief, Ryan Law and CEO Cheung Kim-Hung on Friday with collusion with a foreign country.

The newspaper said that the other three remain under investigation.

Police also said they would prosecute three companies related to Apple Daily for the same offence after freezing HK$18m (£1.65m) of assets owned by them, according to Reuters.

It was the second time the police have raided the paper’s headquarters since last August. Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, a pro-democracy activist and the paper’s founder, is serving jail time for attending illegal assemblies.

Despite the additional print run, Apple Daily said newsstands still sold out. The paper said some bought several copies to show support.

A restaurant owner, who bought 300 copies to distribute to customers, said it was “for freedom.”

Resident Lisa Cheung told The Associated Press that “there are lots of injustices in Hong Kong already. I think there are a lot of things we cannot do anymore.”

“Buying a copy is all what we can do. When the law cannot protect Hong Kong people anymore, we are only left to do what we can.”

Another resident, who only wanted to be identified by his last name Tsang, said he went to a vendor around midnight and bought a few copies of the newspaper.

He told CNA: “You never know when this newspaper will die. As Hong Kongers, we need to preserve the history. Hang in there as long as we can. Although the road is rough, we still need to walk it, as there's no other road.”

The arrests have been widely condemned by Western governments and rights groups, and have also raised fresh concerns over media freedom in Hong Kong.

The UN human rights chief spokesperson, Rupert Colville told Reuters the raid “sends a further chilling message for press freedom” in Hong Kong. “We call on Hong Kong authorities to respect their obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, in line with the Basic Law, in particular freedom of expression, freedom of peaceful assembly and association and the right to participate in public affairs,” he said in an email.

The European Union and the UK said the incident showed the National Security Law was being used to stifle media freedom and freedom of expression in Hong Kong.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said in a tweet that the raid and arrests show “Beijing is using the National Security Law to target dissenting voices, not tackle public security.”

He said: “Freedom of the press is one of the rights China promised to protect in the Joint Declaration and should be respected.”

When Hong Kong was handed over to China in 1997 by Britain, Beijing had promised that the territory could retain its freedoms for 50 years.

The US called for the immediate release of the newspaper executives. State department spokesperson Ned Price said the US was “deeply concerned by Hong Kong authorities’ selective use of the National Security Law to arbitrarily target independent media organisations.

He said: “The charges of ‘collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security’ appear to be entirely politically motivated.”

Hong Kong’s secretary of security John Lee said those arrested had used journalism as means to threaten national security. He also warned other journalists to distance themselves from the Apple Daily executives.