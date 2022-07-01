Celebrity yoga instructor, 23, found murdered in Hong Kong Ritz Carlton

Investigators believe that Chow had been killed 24 hours before her body was found

Sravasti Dasgupta
Friday 01 July 2022 13:39
Hong Kong police have arrested a man on suspicion of killing a 23-year-old internet celebrity and yoga instructor who was also his former girlfriend.

Chow Wai-yin, also known as as Aqua Chow, was found dead in one of the rooms in The Ritz Carlton hotel in Kowloon West shortly after 10pm on Thursday.

Her mother had reported her missing.

“The deceased was found in a bathtub,” said Assistant Yau Tsim district commander (crime), Superintendent Gar Kam-lam to South China Morning Post.

Officials said that there were signs of fighting as well as blood in the hotel room.

“An initial examination by a forensic pathologist shows that the victim suffered more than 30 knife wounds to the limbs and her body in the front and back,” the official added.

He added that investigators believe that Ms Chow had been killed 24 hours before her body was found.

Police said the 28-year-old suspect was arrested after he lodged a complaint at the Wong Tai Sin police station on Thursday night, reported The Standard.

The suspect handed over the keys of the hotel room to the police and was subsequently arrested on the suspicion of murder.

When the police questioned the man earlier on Thursday he said he did not know of her whereabouts.

According to a police source, the killing may have been premeditated.

“The investigation suggested the man had changed his clothes before he left the hotel around daybreak on Thursday,” the source was quoted as saying to SCMP.

The police source added that the the suspect’s bloodstained clothes were also found at the scene.

A 22-centimeter-long knife has also been found at the crime scene, The Standard reported.

The young yoga instructor lived in Sham Shui Po and was scheduled to take a flight to the United States on Thursday.

Her mother had complained to the police about being unable to reach her daughter.

The suspect continues to be in custody as of Friday afternoon. Police said that investigation is underway, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

