China has warned it will punish visiting athletes during next month’s Winter Olympics who indulge in behaviour violating the “spirit” of the Games or rules set by Beijing.

Yang Shu, the deputy director general of the Beijing 2022 international relations department, said China would not hesitate to take action.

“Any expression that is in line with the Olympic spirit I’m sure will be protected and anything and any behaviour or speeches that is against the Olympic spirit, especially against Chinese laws and regulations, are also subject to certain punishment,” said Mr Yang.

He added that cancellation of accreditation was a likely punishment if rules were broken.

The deputy director general was speaking on Wednesday at an event at China’s embassy in Washington.

The comments come just a day after athletes travelling to China were warned against speaking on the issue of human rights for their own safety by speakers at a seminar.

According to the Olympic Charter, rule 50 says that “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites”.

However, the rule was eased last year ahead of the delayed Tokyo Olympics in a bid to permit gestures on the field if they are made without causing disruption to the game and with respect for the competitors participating in the game.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said athletes can express their opinions on any matter in press conferences, interviews, in team meetings and traditional or digital media in the Olympic bubble.

The views have to be “consistent with the Fundamental Principles of Olympism; not targeted, directly or indirectly, against people, countries, organisations and/or their dignity; not disruptive”, it said.

The Winter Olympics start on 4 February in Beijing next month, but have been mired in controversies due to concerns over widespread human rights violations by the Xi Jinping-led administration – particularly the Uyghur population.

Leading the charge, the US has called China’s actions against minorities as an ongoing “genocide”, an allegation denied by Beijing.

In November last year, the US became the first country to announce a diplomatic boycott of the games, followed by Britain, Japan and Australia, citing human rights concerns.