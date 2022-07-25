A nine-year-old boy has been praised for being quick to give his mother Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) at a busy intersection at a Chinese province after she met with a severe accident.

The mother and son were riding an electric bicycle in China’s Anhui province when a car hit them and the mother was knocked to the ground.

In a video taken by onlookers at the site have gone viral on social media and the boy, identified only by his surname Wu, was praised for acting quickly soon after the accident.

In the video, blood can be seen coming out of a wound from the head of the mother, who had also lost her consciousness.

The nine-year-old boy can also be heard saying, “Mum, mum you have got to hang in there!”

The boy had reportedly learned CPR from television and used it to try and resuscitate her.

The incident took place on 19 July, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

After he failed to bring her back to consciousness, he used an umbrella to shield her from the sun while waiting for an ambulance.

The boy’s father later told local media his wife had received life-threatening injuries. She, however, regained consciousness while being taken to hospital. She is still receiving treatment for her injuries.

Mr Wu was all praise for his nine-year-old son. “My son is only 9 years old, and we don’t teach him CPR. He taught himself through television.”

The American Heart Association describes CPR as “an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. Immediate CPR can double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest”.