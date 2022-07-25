Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nine-year-old performs CPR on mother after accident: ‘Mum, you’ve got to hang in there!’

Boy’s father says nine-year-old learned CPR from television

Maroosha Muzaffar
Monday 25 July 2022 13:30
Comments
<p>A nine-year-old Chinese boy has been praised for his presence of mind after a car hit their electric bicycle and knocked his mother unconscious</p>

A nine-year-old Chinese boy has been praised for his presence of mind after a car hit their electric bicycle and knocked his mother unconscious

(Screengrab/Weibo)

A nine-year-old boy has been praised for being quick to give his mother Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) at a busy intersection at a Chinese province after she met with a severe accident.

The mother and son were riding an electric bicycle in China’s Anhui province when a car hit them and the mother was knocked to the ground.

In a video taken by onlookers at the site have gone viral on social media and the boy, identified only by his surname Wu, was praised for acting quickly soon after the accident.

In the video, blood can be seen coming out of a wound from the head of the mother, who had also lost her consciousness.

The nine-year-old boy can also be heard saying, “Mum, mum you have got to hang in there!”

Recommended

The boy had reportedly learned CPR from television and used it to try and resuscitate her.

The incident took place on 19 July, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

After he failed to bring her back to consciousness, he used an umbrella to shield her from the sun while waiting for an ambulance.

The boy’s father later told local media his wife had received life-threatening injuries. She, however, regained consciousness while being taken to hospital. She is still receiving treatment for her injuries.

Mr Wu was all praise for his nine-year-old son. “My son is only 9 years old, and we don’t teach him CPR. He taught himself through television.”

The American Heart Association describes CPR as “an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. Immediate CPR can double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in