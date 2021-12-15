How the Olympics boycott saga is a US-China proxy battle for global influence

The US’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was intended as a firm rebuke of China over its human rights record.

Yet the fact Washington has not directly lobbied for other governments to do the same may be a subtle message to Beijing that it does not want to take things too far and critically damage relations between the two superpowers.

Analysts say many countries are now facing a dilemma over whether to follow the US’s lead and risk alienating China, in a saga that could shift the countries’ global influence.