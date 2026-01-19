China’s birth rate shrinks to lowest on record as policies fail to convince families

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China is grappling with a persistent population decline, despite a decade of efforts to encourage more births following the abandonment of its stringent one-child policy.

Authorities have introduced a range of incentives, from direct cash subsidies to controversial taxes on condoms, in a bid to reverse the trend.

However, these initiatives have yet to yield the desired results, as evidenced by new population figures released on Monday. The world's second-most populous nation saw its population continue to shrink for the fourth consecutive year. In 2025, China's total population stood at 1.404 billion, a reduction of 3 million compared to the previous year.

The statistics illustrate the stark demographic pressures the country faces. The number of new babies born was just 7.92 million in 2025, a decline of 1.62 million, or 17%. The latest birth numbers show the slight tick upwards in 2024 was not a lasting trend. Births declined for seven years in a row through 2023.

Most families cite the costs and pressure of raising a child in a highly competitive society as significant hurdles that now loom larger in the face of an economic downturn that has impacted households struggling to meet their living costs.

open image in gallery A woman lifts up a child in Beijing, China, on Jan. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Like many other countries in Asia, China has faced a declining fertility rate, or the average number of babies a woman is expected to have in her lifetime. While the government does not regularly publish a fertility rate, last saying it was 1.3 in 2020, experts have estimated it is now around 1. Both figures are far below the 2.1 rate that would maintain the size of China's population.

After decades of a policy barring people from having more than one baby, the government raised the limit to two children in 2015. Facing demographic pressure, the government further revised the limit to three kids in 2021.

Officials have had limited success with policy changes to incentivize families to have more children. In July, the government announced cash subsidies of 3,600 yuan ($500) per child to families.

Coupling incentives with other attempts to mold behavior, the government also has started taxing condoms. China removed contraceptives, including condoms, from a value-added tax exemption list in 2025, meaning condoms are now being hit with a 13% tax that kicked into effect Jan. 1.

To further promote child-rearing, kindergartens and daycares have been added to the tax-exemption list along with matchmaking services.

China was long the world's most populous nation until 2023, when it was surpassed by regional neighbor and sometime rival India.