Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Shocking moment 758-metre bridge collapses in China just months after reopening

Police in the city had closed the 758-metre-long bridge to all traffic

Yukun Zhang,Ryan Woo
Wednesday 12 November 2025 08:50 GMT
Comments
Shocking footage of Chinese bridge collapsing months after opening

A recently opened bridge in China's southwestern Sichuan province collapsed on Tuesday, local authorities confirmed, though no casualties were reported.

The incident occurred along a national highway linking the country's heartland with Tibet.

Police in the city of Maerkang had closed the 758-metre-long Hongqi bridge to all traffic on Monday afternoon.

This decision followed the appearance of cracks on nearby slopes and roads, and shifts in the mountain terrain, prompting safety concerns.

Conditions on the mountainside worsened significantly by Tuesday afternoon, triggering landslides.

These events ultimately led to the collapse of the approach bridge and its roadbed.

Construction of the bridge had only finished earlier this year, according to a video posted by contractor Sichuan Road & Bridge Group.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in