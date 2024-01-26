China reveals it has jailed a British businessman for five years on spying charges

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

China has revealed that its courts sentenced a 70-year-old British businessman to five years in jail on espionage charges in 2022.

The businessman, identified as Ian J Stones, was found guilty of committing the “crime of illegally obtaining intelligence for overseas actors,” a spokesperson for the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs said on Friday.

Mr Stones, who has spent around four decades working in China with major US firms such as General Motors and Pfizer, disappeared from public view in 2018, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The businessman had also established a Beijing-based investment management consulting firm 15 years ago, it said.

The reason for his disappearance was not known and the spying charges were officially confirmed for the first time by the Chinese government on Friday after a question was raised about the WSJ report in the briefing.

The British national had reportedly appealed against the sentencing, but the ruling was upheld in September of the same year.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the court had “tried the case strictly in accordance with the law”, adding that Beijing had “fully guaranteed the various legitimate rights” and arranged for British officials to visit him and attend his trial.

Mr Stones’ daughter told the WSJ that the family has not been allowed to see legal documents related to his arrest. While one family member was permitted to witness some hearings, nobody was allowed in the actual trial.

The revelation comes as concerns grow over arrests of foreign nationals in China over spying charges. Earlier this month, another British citizen was detained by Chinese authorities for allegedly spying for Britain’s foreign intelligence service, MI6.

Beijing has launched public campaigns to raise awareness of foreign spying and encouraged citizens to report what they consider “suspicious activities”.

Recently the authorities have raided the offices of three foreign companies, two consultancies and one due diligence firm, increasing concerns among businesses owned by foreign nationals.

Both the US and the UK have warned their citizens about the risk of arrests in China under its national security laws.

“You may be detained without having intended to break the law,” the UK says in its foreign travel advice for the country.

However, the UK has maintained its policy of neither confirming nor denying claims related to intelligence issues.