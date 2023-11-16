Jump to content

Fire at building in northern China kills 11 and leaves scores in hospital

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Thursday 16 November 2023 04:47
(The Independent)

At least 11 people died and more than 50 were hospitalised after a fire engulfed a building in northern China’s Shanxi province on Thursday.

The building belonged to a coal mine company, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

More follows

