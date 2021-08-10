China upholds death sentence for Canadian man over drug charges

A Chinese court has upheld the death sentence of a Canadian man accused of smuggling drugs, in a case that has been one of the reasons for a growing diplomatic rift between Beijing and Ottawa.

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, a Canadian national, was arrested in 2014 and first sentenced to 15 years in prison in late 2018. He appealed but a court in the city of Dalian sentenced him to death in January 2019.

Schellenberg’s court verdict came a month after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States, charged with misleading HSBC Holdings about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran, potentially causing the bank to violate American economic sanctions.

Ms Meng, who has said she is innocent, has been fighting her extradition from house arrest in Vancouver.

Schellenberg had again appealed against the 2019 verdict in May last year in the High Court in the northeast province of Liaoning. However, the court heard the matter and confirmed the verdict on Tuesday.

Canada has condemned the decision and suggested that the recent arrests of Canadians were a form of retaliation from China following the Huawei executive’s arrest. Following Ms Meng’s arrest, apart from Schellenberg, another Canadian Michael Spavor was detained in China and charged with espionage in June last year.

A Chinese court is due to hear Mr Spavor’s case on Wednesday.

Canada’s ambassador to China Dominic Barton told reporters: “It is not a coincidence that these are happening right now, while the case [of Ms Meng] is going on in Vancouver.”

China has rejected the suggestion the cases of the Canadians in China are linked to Ms Meng’s case in Canada, though Beijing had warned of unspecified consequences unless she was released.

Additional reporting by agencies