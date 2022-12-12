China sees huge Covid surge as Beijing scraps app that tracks people’s movements

China saw long queues outside “fever clinics” in capital Beijing on Sunday as hospitals across the country witness an uptick in infections just days after the loosening of a slew of Covid restrictions.

Reuters reported that people queued outside fever clinics at China’s hospitals to check if they had Covid. “I’m really afraid of being infected, because the number of infected people is growing gradually in Beijing,” an 18-year-old student, surnamed Tan, was quoted as saying.

“But I must come out and run some errands today,” he added. “I have been delaying going outside for three weeks due to Covid.”