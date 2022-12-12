Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

China sees huge Covid surge as Beijing scraps app that tracks people’s movements

Hospitals across the country have seen a surge in infections in the community

Maroosha Muzaffar
Monday 12 December 2022 16:54
Comments
<p>Residents line up outside the fever clinic at a hospital in Beijing, Saturday, 10 December 2022</p>

Residents line up outside the fever clinic at a hospital in Beijing, Saturday, 10 December 2022

(AP)

China saw long queues outside “fever clinics” in capital Beijing on Sunday as hospitals across the country witness an uptick in infections just days after the loosening of a slew of Covid restrictions.

Reuters reported that people queued outside fever clinics at China’s hospitals to check if they had Covid. “I’m really afraid of being infected, because the number of infected people is growing gradually in Beijing,” an 18-year-old student, surnamed Tan, was quoted as saying.

“But I must come out and run some errands today,” he added. “I have been delaying going outside for three weeks due to Covid.”

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in