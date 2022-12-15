For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People in China are not just emptying supermarket shelves of fever medicines and pain killers, but also a rather unusual product touted as a “healing magic medicine”.

The country is reporting an unprecedented rise in Covid cases after the Xi Jinping administration watered down lockdown curbs. Of late, there has been a surge in panic buying and stockpiling goods across the country.

Chinese authorities reported 2,000 new symptomatic Covid infections on Wednesday, compared to 2,291 a day earlier. The official figures, however, have become a less reliable guide as testing has dropped. The country also stopped reporting asymptomatic figures on Wednesday.

And while supermarkets have witnessed a spike in demand for ibuprofen, cold and fever medicines and Covid testing kits, people are also hoarding home remedies to fight the virus, despite there being no scientific evidence to back up such claims.

Canned yellow peaches are an example of a product that is being popularised alongside regular medicines on Chinese social media.

The canned fruits are being billed as a “healing magic medicine” that can create “good health and strong immunity”, reported the China Daily newspaper. Jars of the canned fruits are also flying off the shelves in several stores and online e-commerce portals.

This photo shows an almost empty shelf of cold medicine (AFP via Getty Images)

While peaches are considered to be rich in Vitamin C, there is no scientific evidence to prove the fruits can help fight Covid.

The trend “canned peaches sold out across the country” has been viewed by more than 17.92 million people on China’s Twitter-like microblogging site Weibo.

While several joked that the peaches should be sold as “over-the-counter drugs”, others said they were just a comfort food that could help people tide over their anxiety amid a rise in the number of Covid cases.

The demand for peaches has prompted one of the country’s largest manufacturers for canned food, Dalian Leasun Food, to clarify in a Weibo post that peaches are not medicines.

“Canned yellow peaches ≠ medicines!” the company said in a post on Friday. “There is enough supply, so there is no need to panic. There is no rush to buy.”

An elderly woman wearing a face mask picks vegetables in a supermarket in Beijing (EPA)

The demand for products such as medicines also increased due to the sudden easing of strict Covid rules last week. It led to long queues outside pharmacies with products on online platforms quickly selling out.

Several shops have since imposed limits on how much customers can buy, with drugmakers ramping up production.

“Chinese people like to hoard things. How could there be anything left? They like to hoard medicines before they even get sick,” said a doctor in Shanghai.