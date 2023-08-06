China earthquake wrecks dozens of homes and injures more than 20

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Pingyuan county in Shandong province in eastern China, during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The earthquake resulted in the destruction of dozens of homes — at least 126 homes collapsed according to local reports — and left 21 individuals injured.

The tremours, which were centred about 10 kilometres beneath the earth’s surface mark the most significant seismic activity the province has experienced in the past ten years, reports said.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Centre, the earthquake struck the province at 2.33am.

The seismic centre noted that the epicentre of the earthquake was in close proximity to several townships. A total of 59 aftershocks had been recorded by 8.00am.

By 7.00am, local Shandong TV reported that a total of 126 houses had crumbled as a result of the earthquake.

Local reports said that all individuals who sustained injuries were promptly taken to Pingyuan County First People’s Hospital to receive medical attention.

Tremors felt across northern China — Beijing, Tianjin, Henan, Hebei — prompted residents to rush outdoors, as videos shared on social media showed furniture shaking in homes.

Liu Xiqiang, deputy director of the Shandong Earthquake Agency said that this marks the first instance of a magnitude five or higher earthquake occurring within 50km of the county.

Pingyuan authorities took precautionary measures by temporarily suspending gas supplies in the county to ensure the safety of pipelines in the aftermath of the quake, reports said.

The Beijing-Shanghai high-speed rail line, one of the country’s busiest, experienced delays and suspensions for dozens of services due to the earthquake’s impact on the region it passes through, as reported by China Railway Beijing Group.