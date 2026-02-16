Massive fireworks store explosion in China kills eight ahead of Lunar New Year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eight people have been killed and two others suffered minor burns following an explosion and fire at a fireworks shop in eastern China. The tragic incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in a village in Jiangsu province, just ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations.

Authorities in Donghai county stated that the blast was caused by a resident improperly setting off fireworks near the store, though further details were not immediately released.

While the tradition of setting off firecrackers at midnight on Lunar New Year is deeply ingrained in Chinese culture, many regions have recently implemented bans on fireworks, partly in response to concerns over air pollution.

They may make a comeback in some places after some governments eased their bans last year.

Visitors walk past an illuminated horse lantern display ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations at an amusement park on the outskirts of Beijing, China. ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival in China, falls on Tuesday. It will mark the start of the year of the horse in the Chinese zodiac.

Following Sunday's explosion, the Ministry of Emergency Management urged all regions to strengthen the supervision of the production, transportation, sales and use of fireworks to prevent future accidents.

A ministry statement said that trying out fireworks and firecrackers around stores should be strictly prohibited and called on local governments to identify and eliminate blind spots “to ensure the people have a safe, auspicious and happy Spring Festival.”

