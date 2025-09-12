China’s newest warship sails through Taiwan Strait for final tests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China’s newest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the navy confirmed on Friday.

The body of water separates China from Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing says must come under its control.

Though the passage could be seen as a warning to the United States and its allies against supporting Taiwan, Beijing has downplayed any such motive.

The Fujian, undergoing sea trials ahead of commissioning, was reportedly heading to the South China Sea for training and scientific experiments, the navy stated.

The navy insisted its activities were not targeting anyone. A state media account quoted an expert, asserting the Taiwan Strait was "the normal and most reasonable and efficient route" for the vessel.

This marked the Fujian's first transit through the strait.

open image in gallery China has, over the past five years or so, stepped up its military presence around Taiwan, including staging war games, to assert its sovereignty claims ( VCG/Getty )

The US Navy, along with some allies, periodically sends warships through the strait. These transits warn Beijing against any use of force to establish its claim over the island.

Taiwan and China split in the civil war that brought the communists to power in 1949. The defeated Nationalist government fled to Taiwan and set up its own government on the island.

The US does not officially recognize the government in Taiwan, but it provides weaponry for its defense and says that any resolution of the differences between China and Taiwan should be peaceful and not by military force.

China's military said last week that it was on high alert after the Canadian frigate Quebec and the Australian destroyer Brisbane sailed through the strait. It accused the two warships of provocative actions that it said heightened security risks.

open image in gallery Visitors look at a model of the Fujian Type 003 aircraft carrier displayed at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition ( REUTERS )

Japan's military said it had spotted China's latest carrier for the first time on Thursday afternoon.

The Fujian, together with two guided-missile destroyers, was sailing southwest about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the disputed Senkaku islands, or the Diaoyu islands in Chinese.

Both countries claim the remote and uninhabited territory. The carrier's heading at the time was on a course for the Taiwan Strait.