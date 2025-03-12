Thousands of diners to be compensated after men urinate in hot pot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 4,000 diners will be compensated after two men allegedly urinated in broth at a hot pot outlet in Shanghai.

Chinese hot pot giant Haidilao confirmed the offer after a video showing two men urinating into the broth of their hotpot while dining in a private room at one of its restaurants started circulating online late last month.

The incident occurred on February 24 but Haidilao said on Wednesday it only became aware of the issue four days later and could not initially determine the time and location.

The company later confirmed the location is in downtown Shanghai on March 6.

It said the case revealed a lack of training procedures, which led to staff's failure to detect the situation promptly.

"We fully understand that the distress caused to our customers by this incident cannot be fully compensated for by any means," the company said in the statement. "We are willing to do our utmost to take responsibility."

The company did not say how much it would be spending in compensation.

Haidilao reported the case to the police in Jianyang, Sichuan, where it is headquartered, and other locations.

The police have since detained two men, both 17 years old, according to a statement issued by Shanghai Police.

Haidilao filed a civil lawsuit application against them on Monday, the company's statement added.

Haidilao, which started in a small town in Sichuan in 1994, has become one of the most popular Chinese cuisine brands in the world.

As of June 2023, it had opened 1360 restaurants in China and operated more than 1,400 globally.

Super Hi International operates 122 Haidilao Hot Pot branded restaurants in 14 countries including Singapore, the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia.

Chinese hot pots are large pans of boiling spiced broth set in the centre of a table that allow diners to dip and cook their own food – with thinly sliced meat often on the menu.