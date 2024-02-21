For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heavy snow has blanketed northern and central China, disrupting traffic and forcing schools to cancel classes.

Flights and intercity train traffic on which much of China’s commuters rely were delayed or canceled on Wednesday. Authorities in the provinces of Hebei, Henan and Shandong have issued warnings of travel hazards and other cold weather dangers.

Tens of thousands of workers with brooms and shovels have been deployed, assisted by snow plows in the hardest-hit regions.

The capital, Beijing, which hosted last year's Winter Olympic Games, has seen temperatures around freezing.

No fatalities from the latest cold wave have been reported.