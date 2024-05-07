Knife attack at hospital in China leaves at least two dead and many injured

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

At least two people have been reportedly killed and several injured after a suspected knife attack at a hospital in China.

State media reported that the attack happened at the Zhenxiong County People’s Hospital in Zhaotong city, in the southwest of the country.

The official Xinhua News Agency said there were more than 10 casualties in what it called a "vicious assault" on Tuesday in Yunnan province.

An online post from Guizhou province television, citing unnamed authorities, said two had died and 23 people were injured.

A suspect has been arrested, the Guizhou TV post said.

A witness told Red Star News, an online outlet, that he narrowly escaped the attack and that a doctor or doctors were among the injured.

Video from the witness showed people who were bleeding and had fallen to the ground, and one older person trying to help another, Red Star social media post said.

Knife attacks have happened before in China, often at kindergartens.

A man with a knife killed six people and wounded one other last July at a kindergarten in southeastern China’s Guangdong province.

A teacher, two parents and three students were identified as the victims of the attack.

The attack came just a week after the Chinese education ministry released a notice to local authorities urging them to ensure student safety during the summer holiday.

It sparked an emotive debate on Chinese social media platform Weibo, where the incident was one of the top trending discussions on Monday afternoon.

There has been a spate of knife attacks at schools in China – where access to firearms is tightly regulated by the government – in recent years.

Violent crime in China has been on the rise as the economy has grown in recent decades, widening the gap between the rich and poor. The Chinese government has largely attributed attacks to people bearing “grudges” against society with an aim to “wreak revenge”.

State officials have also suggested poor mental health of people suffering to adapt to the changing society and social stressors such as unemployment as reasons behind the targetted killings.

However, mental health resources in China remain limited, with the topic still looked down upon by society.