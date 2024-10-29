Thousands of kindergartens closed across China as birth rate declines sharply

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



China’s declining birth rate has led to a significant drop in both kindergarten numbers and enrolment, a new report has revealed.

In 2023, the number of kindergartens decreased by over five per cent, with 14,808 closures, marking the second year of decline, according to an annual report by the ministry of education. Enrolment dropped by 11.55 per cent, or 5.35 million children, leaving around 40.9 million enrolled, which is the third consecutive year of falling numbers.

Primary schools across China have also seen a 3.8 per cent reduction.

This demographic shift reflects China’s decreasing birth rate and population, with only nine million births recorded in 2023 – the lowest since 1949.

The fertility rate, reportedly under 1.0 in 2023, is far below the replacement level of 2.1.

“Meanwhile, the burden of elder care is intensifying, all amid economic stagnation,” He Yafu, an independent demographer based in Guangdong province was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post.

“Kindergarten operators need to adjust strategically to meet new challenges, such as expanding early childhood education to include children under three and establishing an integrated care-education system.”

Last week, it was reported that China was launching a massive survey to explore public apprehensions about having children, amid the ongoing decline in the birth rate despite previous government initiatives to encourage larger families.

The study, which will involve 30,000 participants from 1,500 communities, aims to uncover the reasons behind this reluctance and inform policies to support fertility.

The survey is part of broader efforts to address demographic challenges, including the country’s ageing population and economic pressures, which have deterred families from having more children.

In response, officials are promoting marriage and shared parenting and are considering raising the retirement age to cope with a shrinking workforce. Analysts believe that economic pressures and high living costs have deterred families from having children, with many kindergartens converting into elder care centres to meet the growing demand.

Earlier this year China announced improved policies to promote childbirth as a government report said the regime would create a “birth-friendly society and promote long term, balanced population development”.

Such policies would include “refining parental leave policies, improving the mechanism for sharing the related labour costs of employers and increasing the supply of childcare services”, a report from Chinese premier Li Qiang read.