China warns military ‘will not sit idly by’ if Pelosi visits Taiwan
Nancy Pelosi is visiting Asia this week
Beijing has warned its military “will not sit idly by” if Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan later this week.
The warning came from China’s foreign ministry, amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing.
Ms Pelosi, the US House speaker, is due to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. There have also been suggestions that she will visit Taiwan towards the end of her tour on Thursday.
China considers Taiwan to be a breakaway province and strongly reisists any international attempts of support for it as an independent sovereign state.
The latest warning was issued during a Chinese foreign ministry regular briefing.
Spokesperson Zhao Lijian also said that because of Pelosi’s status as the “No. 3 official of the US government”, a visit to Taiwan would “lead to egregious political impact”.
Pelosi was set to visit Singapore on Monday.
