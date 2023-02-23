For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four people are dead and at least 49 missing after a coal mine in China's Inner Mongolia collapsed on Wednesday.

An open-pit mine in the Alxa League operated by Xinjing Coal Mining collapsed, leaving behind a pile of debris roughly 500m across and estimated 80m high.

At least six people suffered injuries.

"I had just started work at 1.15 in the afternoon when I realised that rocks were falling from the mountain," a hospitalizsed miner told state broadcaster CCTV on Thursday.

"I saw that the situation was getting more and more serious, and an evacuation was organised, but it was too late, the mountain just collapsed."

Chinese president Xi Jinping has called for an "all-out efforts in search and rescue" and for "ensuring the safety of people's lives and property and maintaining overall social stability".

The rescue operation, however, was suspended for several hours after a landslide hit the facility following the collapse.

