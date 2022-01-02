Map drawn from memory helps reunite kidnapped man with family in China

Li Jingwei was abducted near his home in China 33 years ago and sold to a family by child traffickers

Chiara Giordano
Sunday 02 January 2022 13:28
Comments
<p>Li Jingwei, who was abducted as a child, has been reunited with his family after drawing a map of his village in Yunnan, China</p>

Li Jingwei, who was abducted as a child, has been reunited with his family after drawing a map of his village in Yunnan, China

(Li Jingwei/Douyin)

A man who was kidnapped as a child more than 30 years ago has been reunited with his family after drawing a map of his home village from memory.

Li Jingwei was reportedly just four years old when he was abducted near his home in southwestern China and sold by traffickers to a family more than 1,000 miles away.

For years, he yearned for his own family, but his adoptive parents and DNA databases provided no answers.

Inspired by two recent high-profile stories of young men being reunited with their biological parents in similar circumstances, Mr Li decided to turn to the internet for help.

On 24 December, the 37-year-old posted a photo of a hand-drawn map on Douyin - China’s version of TikTok - and asked for clues about where it could be.

Recommended

The detailed sketch of the area where he grew up included features such as a small pond, bamboo forest and a building he believed to be a school.

Li Jingwei, who was abducted as a child, has been reunited with his family after sharing a hand-drawn map of his home village on China’s version of TikTok

(Li Jingwei/Douyin)

In a video shared thousands of times online, Mr Li said he was looking for his home after being taken to Henan, in central China, by a “bald neighbour” around 1989.

Police managed to narrow the area down to a small village near the mountainous city Zhaotong in Yunnan province, according to South China Morning Post.

After providing a blood sample which matched the DNA of a woman in the village, Mr Li was finally reunited with his mother on Saturday, New Year’s Day. Sadly his father is no longer alive, according to the publication.

Mr Li reportedly thanked those who helped him track down his family in a final post before the emotional reunion.

He wrote: “Thirty-three years of waiting, countless nights of yearning, and finally a map hand-drawn from memory, this is the moment of perfect release after 13 days.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in