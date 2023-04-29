China contemplating giving single women IVF access to stem population decline

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

As China tries to slow its demographic decline, policymakers are contemplating giving IVF access to single women and providing them with child subsidies that were previously only available to married couples.

China implemented legalised registration of children by unmarried women in February in southwestern Sichuan province and is considering implementing it nationwide to address record-low birth rates.

Reuters reported that political advisors proposed in March that single and unmarried women should have access to egg freezing and IVF treatment, among other services. But so far, the government has not commented on the recommendations publicly.

“Becoming a single parent is not for everyone, but I’m happy with the decision,” said a 33-year-old single woman identified as Chen. “Equally, getting married or not is for each individual to decide. We have liberalised the policies here and I know a lot of single women are doing IVF,” she told Reuters.

Earlier this year, it was reported that China’s population fell for the first time in more than 60 years – a turn that is expected to be the start of a long period of decline, despite major efforts from the government to try and encourage more births.

“If China changes their policy to allow single women to have children, this can result in an increase of IVF demand,” Yve Lyppens, director of business development for Asia Pacific at INVO Bioscience was quoted as saying. INVO Bioscience is awaiting regulatory approval to launch its IVF technology in China after signing a distribution agreement with Guangzhou-based Onesky Holdings last year.

“However, if there is a sudden increase, China will have an even larger capacity issue.”

Joy Yang, a 22-year-old international finance major from Hunan province, said she first heard of IVF on television and she wants it liberalised nationwide, in case she does not find a partner but her financial situation allows her to have a child.

“There are some women who don’t want to get married but they still want to have children. I might choose to do IVF,” she said.

Meanwhile, India’s population will increase by nearly three million more than China by the middle of the year, as per demographic data from the UN Population Fund’s (UNFPA) State of World Population Report, 2023.

The populations are estimated to be at 1.4286 billion for India against 1.4257 billion for China by the middle of the year.

Additional reporting from wires.