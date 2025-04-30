China restaurant fire update as 22 people killed in devastating blaze
Chinese President Xi Jinping described the blaze as ‘a deeply sobering lesson’ for the country
A restaurant fire in northern China, which killed 22 people, was not caused by a gas explosion or arson, as investigations into the blaze continue.
The fire, which erupted around midday on Tuesday, rapidly spread through the establishment in Liaoyang city of Liaoning province and was fueled by strong winds and flammable decorations.
The location of the fire near the main entrance, coupled with the apparent lack of an emergency exit, tragically trapped numerous diners inside.
Following the incident, Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a directive emphasising the importance of preventing major accidents during the upcoming May Day holiday.
The directive, reported by state media, stressed the need to "ensure public safety and social stability" during this period, which often sees large crowds and increased travel.
Historically, holidays in China have been marred by incidents such as stampedes, fires, and transport accidents, highlighting the critical need for preventative measures.
Investigators continue to examine the scene to determine the exact cause of the devastating fire. Authorities have ruled out both a gas explosion and arson as potential causes of the blaze, shifting their focus to discarded cigarettes and electrical faults.
The restaurant’s manager is being held by police, but it wasn't clear whether he had been charged with any crime.
Industrial accidents occur frequently in China, usually related to a lack of safety measures and illegal construction and storage.
Separately, 17 people were injured Wednesday in an explosion at a residential community of apartments in the northwestern city of Taiyuan. The cause remains unknown.