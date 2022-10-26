For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

China has opened more than 50 illegal police offices across Europe for clamping down on dissidents without notifying the authorities or declaring their existence with officials, according to reports.

Two of these are in the Netherlands in Rotterdam and Amsterdam.

Evidence collected by Dutch media showed “overseas service stations” in the Netherlands claiming to offer diplomatic services but are instead taking action against Beijing dissidents settled in Europe, reported Dutch investigative publication RTL News.

A Dutch foreign ministry spokesperson said the existence of these building set up unofficially is an “illegal” act as the Dutch government was never informed about them, the report added.

This emerges from an investigation by a Spain-based NGO Safeguard Defenders which revealed that at least 54 “overseas police service centres” have popped-up across 21 countries in five continents.

The report “Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild” said that most of these offices are in Europe, out of which nine are in Spain and four in Italy.

At least two have been found in London and one in Glasgow in the UK.

These buildings “also serve a more sinister goal as they contribute to resolutely cracking down on all kinds of illegal and criminal activities involving overseas Chinese”, according to the report.

According to the report, the establishments help the Chinese Dutch nationals renew their national driving licences and report changes in their civil status.

But Safeguard Defenders said these stations carry out “persuasion operations”, looking to influence those suspected of speaking out against the Chinese regime to return to their mainland.

People in these police stations are also reportedly seeking contact with refugee Chinese critics in their bid to repress them in the Netherlands, the report added, citing one such critic Wang Jingyu who was been hunted down by the Chinese police for three years in response to his criticism of the Xi Jinping administration on social media.

He said that he thought he was safe in a foreign land, but the officials from the “police station” follow him everywhere. Mr Wang has been given asylum in the European nation but he was contacted by the Chinese police station in Rotterdam.

Officials in the Netherlands have said they will probe the people behind these illegal buildings and take action against them.

"These agencies are illegal. We will investigate exactly what they are doing here and then take appropriate action," a foreign affairs ministry spokesperson told the publication.

Intelligence experts in the country have added that all foreign countries are permitted to carry out their operations only after getting permission from the Dutch government.