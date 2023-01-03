70% of Chinese megacity infected with Covid, doctor says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As China battles a massive surge in Covid cases, a senior doctor at one of Shanghai’s top hospitals has claimed that 70 per cent of the city’s population may have been infected with Covid-19.

The increase in Covid-19 cases in China came after the government loosened its pandemic-era restrictions. The steep rise in cases has overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums in the country.

Chen Erzhen, vice president at Ruijin Hospital in Shanghai and a member of Shanghai’s Covid-19 expert advisory panel, was quoted as saying by Dajiangdong Studio – owned by the state-run People’s Daily – that majority of the city’s 25 million people may have been infected.

“Now the spread of the epidemic in Shanghai is very wide, and it may have reached 70 per cent of the population, which is 20 to 30 times more than (in April and May).”

Meanwhile, it was reported that the Chinese state media is playing down the severity of Covid in the country before a crucial briefing to the WHO scientists on Tuesday.

Chinese experts are saying that the illness caused by the virus was relatively mild for most people, according to Reuters.

“Severe and critical illnesses account for 3 per cent to 4 per cent of infected patients currently admitted to designated hospitals in Beijing,” Tong Zhaohui, vice president of the Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, told People’s Daily.

Kang Yan, head of West China Tianfu Hospital of Sichuan University, said that in the past three weeks, a total of 46 patients had been admitted to intensive care units or about 1 per cent of symptomatic infections.

World Health Organisation, on 30 December, met with high-level officials from China’s National Health Commission and the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration.

WHO asked for “regular sharing of specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation — including more genetic sequencing data, data on disease impact including hospitalisations, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions and deaths — and data on vaccinations delivered and vaccination status, especially in vulnerable people and those over 60 years old”.

WHO also reiterated the importance of vaccination and boosters to protect against severe disease and death for people at higher risk.

“I don’t think China will be very sincere in disclosing information,” ahead of the briefing to the WHO, Alfred Wu, associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore tol Reuters.

“They would rather just keep it to themselves or they would say nothing happened, nothing is new. My own sense is that we could assume that there is nothing new ... but the problem is China’s transparency issue is always there.”

Since China ended the mandatory mass testing last month, Beijing has admitted the scale of the outbreak of Covid has become “impossible” to track. The National Health Commission has stopped publishing daily nationwide infection and death statistics.

Now that responsibility has been transferred to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which will only publish figures once a month after China downgrades its management protocols for the disease on 8 January.

The Channel News Asia reported that China has only reported 15 Covid-19 deaths since it eased restrictions on 7 December, shortly after which it narrowed the criteria by which deaths from the virus are recorded.

Last week, several countries including the United States, Australia and Canada said they were imposing testing restrictions on arrivals from China because of a lack of transparency on infection data.

Meanwhile, China has rejected criticism of its Covid data and said any new mutations may be more infectious but less harmful. China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday the entry restrictions imposed by some countries on travellers from China “lacked scientific basis” and were “simply unreasonable”.

In Hong Kong, the University of Hong Kong experts has said that the city’s actual Covid count could be up to 200,000 daily and they have also argued that the risks of reopening the border with mainland China are small. Hong Kong is aiming for 8 January for reopening the border with mainland China, local reports said.

The South China Morning Herald reported that “sewage surveillance” has now appeared on China’s national Covid-19 directives for the first time as the last of zero-Covid curbs are lifted in the country. Sewage surveillance is a practice followed by some countries since the early stages of the pandemic.

In China, health experts are now readying for a virus wave to hit China’s underresourced rural interior.

Millions of people are expected to travel to their hometowns for the week-long Chinese New Year public holiday beginning January 21. In an interview with CCTV on Monday, National Health Commission official Jiao Yahui admitted that dealing with the expected peak in rural areas would be an “enormous challenge”.

“What we are most worried about is in the past three years nobody has returned home for Chinese New Year but they finally can this year,” said Ms Jiao.

“As a result, there may be a retaliatory surge of urban residents into the countryside to visit their relatives, so we are even more worried about the rural epidemic.”

Additional reporting by agencies.