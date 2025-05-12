Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China has been accused of interference in the Solomon Islands for allegedly forcing a minister to quit from a global alliance of parliamentarians critical of Beijing’s growing influence.

Solomon Islands’ rural development minister Daniel Waneoroa announced his resignation from the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) on Sunday to support the ruling government.

Mr Waneoroa said he was stepping down from his role as one of the co-chairs of IPAC to contribute to national political stability.

“This decision reflects my personal conviction and unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy, transparency, and accountability,” Mr Waneoroa said in a statement.

China’s embassy in the Solomon Islands denied the allegation of interference as “baseless”.

Ipac is an international and cross-party group of lawmakers from democratic countries who work together to counter the Chinese government’s growing global influence. It has raised concerns about Beijing’s actions in regions like Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong.

China’s influence increased significantly during the term of prime minister Jeremiah Manele's predecessor, with the country switching diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China and striking a secret security pact.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele, second right, attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, fourth left, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday, July 12, 2024 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

It thrust the Pacific archipelago of 700,000 into international spotlight as the alliance raised fears of China’s security forces gaining a foothold in the region long dominated by the US, Australia, and New Zealand.

The resignation has drawn swift condemnation from Ipac and non-profit organisation Transparency Solomon Islands, which blamed China for its interference in politics on the island.

The Ipac accused China of “bullying behaviour” and said Beijing has issued a "direct and shocking challenge" to the sovereignty of the Solomon Islands, according to ABC Australia.

The Transparency Solomon Islands (TSI) called on the Chinese embassy in Solomon to not “create further political instability in our country for your own interests”.

“The people of Solomon Islands have endured enough political turmoil. We need a stable government that can focus on addressing our developmental, economic, and social challenges.”

Mr Waneoroa resigned from Ipac just 10 days after he was appointed rural development minister. He has served as the chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environment at the Ipac.

Mr Waneoroa’s decision came after the Chinese embassy requested a meeting with the minister over his affiliations with the Ipac, which angered China with its strong links with Taiwan and its efforts to mount international pressure on Beijing for its alleged human rights violations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, according to Transparency Solomon Islands.

It said: "The People's Republic of China must understand: Solomon Islands is not a satellite state like Hong Kong.

"No embassy has the right to issue political demands or threats to our sovereign nation.”

China’s embassy said in a statement: "China will never interfere in Solomon Islands' internal affairs, and also firmly oppose any other countries' interference in Solomon Islands' internal affairs."

"[The] Chinese embassy firmly opposes such baseless allegation, and reiterates its support to the political stability of Solomon Islands."

It comes a month after China was accused of forcing two African nations Malawi and The Gambia to quit IPAC through “extreme diplomatic coercion”.