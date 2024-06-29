China encourages Taiwanese visits amidst threat of executions

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Chinese government assured that “most Taiwanese” can visit the country “in high spirits” after Taiwan issued a warning to its citizens. It condemned Taipei for the warning following a threat from Beijing to execute “diehard separatists”.

Taiwan issued a travel warning this week urging its people not to go to China unless absolutely necessary, as China’s new legal guidelines threatened prosecution and in extreme cases the death penalty for Taiwan independence separatists.

The warning appeared to also apply to those living in Hong Kong and Macau.

The Chinese Taiwan Affairs Office said on Friday that its new legal guidelines were only aimed at separatists and their “evil words and actions”.

“The majority of Taiwanese compatriots can participate in cross-strait exchanges and cooperation. They don’t have to have any worries about travelling to and from the mainland. They can absolutely arrive in high spirits and depart well content,” the office said.

China considers Taiwan a part of its territory and president Xi Jinping has threatened to “reunite” the island with the mainland by force if necessary, while the democratically-elected government of Taiwan says only the island’s people can choose their future.

Beijing’s claim to be the only legitimate Chinese government is known as the One China Principle, and this has been accepted or acknowledged by all but a handful of nations who would otherwise risk being cut off from trading with the mainland.

Spike in Chinese Planes Detected Near Taiwan - TaiwanPlus News

The US formally acknowledges the One China Principle but maintains close informal relations with Taiwan, and does not accept Beijing’s claim to sovereignty over the island.

In recent months, tensions between China and Taiwan have soared, with Beijing escalating its military activity around Taiwan.

The US also recently claimed in an intelligence report that China is readying its military to invade Taiwan “by 2027”.

China has also openly expressed dislike for Taiwan president Lai Ching-te whom it views as a “separatist”.

Additional reporting with agencies...