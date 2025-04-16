Hong Kong post office to stop shipping parcels to the US after Trump’s tariffs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hong Kong will halt small parcel shipments to the US following Washington's announcement of impending tariffs, the government confirmed on Wednesday.

The move comes in response to the US government's decision to end a customs exemption for low-value parcels from Hong Kong. This exemption, known as the "de minimis" rule, currently allows tax-free entry for shipments valued under $800. Starting May 2nd, these parcels will face a hefty 120% tariff.

A government statement said Hongkong Post would not collect tariffs on behalf of Washington, and will suspend accepting non-airmail parcels containing goods destined for the U.S. on Wednesday, since items shipped by sea take more time. It will accept airmail parcels until Apr. 27.

“For sending items to the US, the public in Hong Kong should be prepared to pay exorbitant and unreasonable fees due to the U.S.’s unreasonable and bullying acts,” the government wrote.

It will continue accepting mail that contains only documents.

open image in gallery Containers pile up at Kwai Chung Container terminal in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Apr. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Hong Kong, is caught in the middle of the trade disputes between the U.S. and China despite being a free port.

The former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997, has trade and customs policies different from mainland China's, under the semi-autonomy granted by Beijing during the handover. But Washington began treating it as part of China after Beijing imposed a national security law in 2020, and has applied the 145% tariffs imposed on Chinese imports.

The national security law, which China says has brought back stability to the city, has virtually silenced all dissent.

Meanwhile President Donald Trump said late on Tuesday that the cost of all products including gasoline and groceries have been coming down as the U.S. takes in "record numbers" in tariffs.

Trump also claimed inflation in the U.S. is down, without disclosing any specific data, according to a post on social media platform Truth Social.

U.S. government data released on April 10 showed consumer prices unexpectedly fell in March.