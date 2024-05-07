Visitors left hanging upside down after theme park ride freezes in China

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

At least 18 people were left hanging upside down after a ride in a theme park got stuck in southwestern China.

They were stuck in the air for about three minutes before the ride began moving again, The Straits Times reported.

Some of them reported feeling dizzy after they were taken down but no one was injured, it added.

The incident occurred on 4 May when the theme park in Chongqing was brimming with visitors on a weekend holiday.

The Straits Times reported that videos circulated on social media showed the riders hanging upside down on the ride which swings 360 degrees.

The ride came to a standstill as it was swinging at its highest point, causing panic among the riders.

Theme park officials said the ride did not malfunction but may have stopped as it was running at full capacity and perfectly balanced.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Last year, a giant pendulum ride went motionless for more than 10 minutes in Fuyang city in eastern China.