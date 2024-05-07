Visitors left hanging upside down after theme park ride freezes in China
Park officials say ride did not malfunction but may have stopped after it got perfectly balanced
At least 18 people were left hanging upside down after a ride in a theme park got stuck in southwestern China.
They were stuck in the air for about three minutes before the ride began moving again, The Straits Times reported.
Some of them reported feeling dizzy after they were taken down but no one was injured, it added.
The incident occurred on 4 May when the theme park in Chongqing was brimming with visitors on a weekend holiday.
The Straits Times reported that videos circulated on social media showed the riders hanging upside down on the ride which swings 360 degrees.
The ride came to a standstill as it was swinging at its highest point, causing panic among the riders.
Theme park officials said the ride did not malfunction but may have stopped as it was running at full capacity and perfectly balanced.
An investigation has been launched into the incident.
Last year, a giant pendulum ride went motionless for more than 10 minutes in Fuyang city in eastern China.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies