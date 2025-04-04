China responds to Trump tariffs with its own 34% levy on all US goods
China says it will impose restrictions on the export of certain rare-earth elements to the US
China says it will impose a 34 per cent tariff on all US goods and restrict exports of rare-earth minerals as it unveiled its retaliation to US president Donald Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs.
The Chinese finance ministry on Friday said the additional 34 per cent tariff on all US goods will begin from 10 April, one day after America’s combined total of 54 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports is due to take effect.
It also imposed restrictions on the export of certain rare-earth elements, specifically medium and heavy rare-earth metals like samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium, and yttrium, to the United States, effective immediately.
"The purpose of the Chinese government's implementation of export controls on relevant items in accordance with the law is to better safeguard national security and interests, and to fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation," the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement.
China also retaliated by adding 11 entities to the "unreliable entity" list, which allows Beijing to take punitive actions against foreign businesses and individuals.
More follows
