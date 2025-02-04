China hits out at Trump as it takes over presidency of UN Security Council

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Fu Cong, has warned the US against a trade war after Donald Trump imposed 10 per cent tariffs on all Chinese goods.

“The world is entering a very turbulent period. So as the two biggest countries, we don’t need to fight each other,” he said at a news briefing for the start of China’s month-long presidency of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

“I do hope that despite all the rhetoric that we have heard from the American politicians, we can take a constructive and I will emphasise a professional approach to our work here in the United Nations and so much is at stake,” he added.

The imposition of a 10 per cent levy on Chinese goods imported into the US “seriously violates the WTO rules”, China’s commerce ministry said in a statement on Sunday, adding that it would “resolutely defend its rights”.

Mr Fu warned that “there is no winner in a trade war and we do hope that the US should look at his own problems”. He added that China may be forced to take “counter-measures”.

“There are so many things that need the cooperation of the two countries. Targeting China is not the right way forward.”

China last held the UNSC presidency in November 2023. The Security Council has 15 members – five are permanent and 10 rotate for two-year terms. Each holds the presidency for a month and sets agendas for the organisation.

Mr Fu also rejected US claims that China is responsible for its fentanyl crisis, calling them baseless. Trump has cited fentanyl trafficking as a reason for tariffs, accusing China of not stopping the flow of chemicals to criminals.

The opioid causes around 70,000 overdose deaths in the US each year.

Mr Fu said: “China is one of the countries that has … the most stringent regulations on fentanyl. We have regulations on all fentanyl-related substances. China is the only country that puts the whole category of fentanyl-related substance under regulation.”

He said that the US should “look at the demand side of the fentanyl rather than shifting the blame onto others”.

Mr Fu stated that China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, will chair a UN Security Council meeting on multilateralism on 18 February, describing it as a potential opportunity for dialogue and for US secretary of state Marco Rubio to engage with Chinese officials.

“We need to work together and fight the common enemies of the world, like terrorism, like climate change,” he said. “And so, targeting China is not the right way forward.”