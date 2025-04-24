China jails most writers in the world for sixth year in a row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China jailed the highest number of writers in the world in 2024 as global clampdown on freedom of speech increased for the sixth year, according to a report compiled by PEN America.

At least 375 writers were in prison across 40 countries in 2024, an increase from 339 writers jailed across 33 countries recorded last year, according to the Freedom to Write Index.

China accounts for nearly one-third of the world's jailed writers, with 118 authors arrested for writing on democracy, criticising the Chinese Communist Party, and promoting ethnic minority language and culture, the report found.

Almost half of the jailed writers in 2024 were ethnic minorities such as Uyghur, Tibetan, or Mongolian, who were arrested on vague charges that allege “separatism".

The report found that one-third of the jailed writers in China were primarily online commentators, nine were women, and 33 were detained without charges or are in pre-trial detention.

File: Rahile Dawut poses for a photo in Urumqi, the capital of China’s far west Xinjiang ( AP )

Rights groups and foreign governments have criticised China for throttling dissent through the arbitrary arrest of Uyghurs, critics and pro-democracy activists and lawyers in Hong Kong under the national security laws. Prominent Uyghur scholar and author Rahile Dawut was sentenced to life in prison in 2023 on charges of "endangering state security”. Beijing routinely denies such allegations, calling them the “lie of the century”.

"Hong Kong is a society governed by the rule of law … press freedom cannot become an excuse for committing crimes,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson had said in August 2024. China in 2024 ranked 172 out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders’ press freedom index.

Recently, China jailed Li Yanhe, a Chinese national and editor-in-chief of a Taiwanese publishing house, to three years in prison for "inciting separatism”.

"Authoritarian regimes are desperate to control the narrative of history and repress the truth about what they are doing. That is why writers are so important, and why we see these regimes attempting to silence them,” said Karin Deutsch Karlekar, PEN America’s director of writers at risk.

“Jailing one writer for their words is a miscarriage of justice, but the systematic suppression of writers around the world represents an erosion of free expression – which is often the precursor to the destruction of other fundamental human rights," she added.

The report found that Iran was the second-worst offender, jailing 43 writers, even if the number saw a slight drop from 49. Saudi Arabia ranked third for jailing 23 writers.

The number of imprisoned women writers also increased to 59, marking a 15 per cent jump from 2023, according to the index. Iran was the biggest jailer of women writers, with 13 women arrested for writing against suppression and mandatory hijab laws.

Vietnam ranked fourth for jailing 23 writers. Israel ranked fifth with 21 writers in prison amid its retaliatory war against Hamas in Gaza, which has killed more than 51,000 Palestinians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Strip. The war was triggered by Hamas's attack on southern Israel, when the militants killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 250 hostages.

Russia, which is in its third year of war on Ukraine, jailed 18 writers. The report found that the majority of the writers were jailed for anti-war sentiments. A court in Russia this month convicted four journalists of extremism for working for an anti-corruption group founded by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and sentenced them to five and a half years in prison each.

"War, conflict, and attacks against the free exchange of information and ideas go hand in hand with lies and propaganda,” Ms Karlekar said. “Writers represent a threat to disinformation and encourage people to think critically about what is going on around them."