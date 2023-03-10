Xi Jinping secures precedent-breaking third term as China’s president

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Xi Jinping has secured an unprecedented third five-year term as China’s president, solidifying his unchallenged grip on power and setting on a path to remain in power for life.

In a ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Mr Xi raised his right fist and placed his left hand on a red leather book of the Chinese constitution as he was sworn in as the president for another five years.

The Chinese leader – the most powerful since Mao Zedong – pledged to “build a prosperous, strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and great modern socialist country” in his speech as mask-donning lawmakers broke into a round of applause in the huge hall.

Mr Xi, who is set to turn 70, would be the first leader to serve as the head of state for more than 10 years including Communist China’s founding father Mao Zedong.

The appointment of Mr Xi by the rubber-stamp parliament through a ceremonial vote was a foregone conclusion after he was handed another five years as head of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and chairman of the Central Military Commission of the PRC during a session of the 14th National People’s Congress.

Mr Xi won 2,952 to 0 by the National People’s Congress whose members are appointed by the ruling party.

A video after the vote showed Mr Xi standing up to a standing ovation from lawmakers and chatting with his top lieutenants Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, and Li Qiang, who is expected to be to be named premier on Saturday. The parliament also appointed Zhao Leji as the new head of the National People’s Congress and appointed vice-premier and party veteran Han Zheng as vice-president.

Chinese president Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with Wang Qishan during a session of China's National People's Congress (AP)

With his appointment, Xi, 69, has become the longest-serving head of state of Communist China since it was founded in 1949. Mr Xi who took the top job in March 2013 also won unanimously in 2018, the year he made the historic abolition of two-term limits on the presidency, effectively allowing him to rule for life.

The Chinese leader had himself named to a five-year term as general secretary in October, shattering a tradition under which Chinese leaders handed over power once a decade.

Mr Xi and those who were awarded other posts were believed to have run unopposed as no candidate lists were distributed. The election process remains almost entirely shrouded in secrecy, with the exception to process by which delegates to the congress placed four ballots into boxes placed around the vast auditorium of the Great Hall of the People.

Mr Xi was unanimously voted commander of the two million-member People’s Liberation Army (PLA), a force that explicitly takes its orders from the party.

Since securing powerful posts as head of CCP and military leadership at the party congress in October, Mr Xi’s leadership has faced challenges of unprecedented mass protests over his zero-Covid policy and anger over the deaths of people after its abandonment.

The Chinese economy has also faced the brunt of three years of strict zero covid restrictions and the waning confidence of investors.

The year has also been tumultous for Mr Xi as tensions with the US took a turn for worse after Pentagon shot down suspected Chinese spy balloons.