Rare snow leopard attack at China’s Xinjiang ski destination leaves tourist injured
Authorities ask visitors to strictly follow safety instructions and avoid approaching wild animals
Authorities in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region tightened security protocols after a snow leopard attacked a tourist at a popular ski destination, an incident described as highly unusual.
The attack occurred on 23 January at the Keketuohai Scenic Area in Altay prefecture, a prominent winter tourism destination. In the aftermath, local officials said public safety measures and emergency patrols had been expanded across the area.
Footage shared widely on Chinese social media shows the leopard lingering in an open snowfield. The footage then cuts to the animal approaching a person who appears to be lying on the ground. In subsequent clips, a group of people is seen carrying away the injured individual who is shielding her face and whose clothing and helmet are bloodstained.
According to local media, the injured person was a woman tourist who had noticed the animal from afar and attempted to photograph it. The leopard lunged, biting her in the face and knocking her to the ground, when she got too close to the animal.
A ski instructor intervened, successfully driving the animal away, the media reported. The woman was later transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The victim reportedly sustained serious facial injuries. But Hangzhou Daily reported that her condition was stable.
In a statement issued the same day, officials in Fuyun county said they had increased patrols, reinforced protective barriers and intensified public awareness campaigns in and around the scenic area.
They were urging visitors to strictly follow safety instructions, avoid approaching wild animals and immediately report sightings to local authorities.
Snow leopards, a protected species in China, are typically elusive, with encounters involving humans considered extremely uncommon.
The attack followed earlier warnings issued by the area’s management after snow leopard tracks were detected a few days before the incident.
