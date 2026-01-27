Rare snow leopard attack at China’s Xinjiang ski destination leaves tourist injured

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region tightened security protocols after a snow leopard attacked a tourist at a popular ski destination, an incident described as highly unusual.

The attack occurred on 23 January at the Keketuohai Scenic Area in Altay prefecture, a prominent winter tourism destination. In the aftermath, local officials said public safety measures and emergency patrols had been expanded across the area.

Footage shared widely on Chinese social media shows the leopard lingering in an open snowfield. The footage then cuts to the animal approaching a person who appears to be lying on the ground. In subsequent clips, a group of people is seen carrying away the injured individual who is shielding her face and whose clothing and helmet are bloodstained.

According to local media, the injured person was a woman tourist who had noticed the animal from afar and attempted to photograph it. The leopard lunged, biting her in the face and knocking her to the ground, when she got too close to the animal.

FILE: A snow leopard in the Himalayan mountains of Ladakh in India ( Sascha Fonseca )

A ski instructor intervened, successfully driving the animal away, the media reported. The woman was later transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The victim reportedly sustained serious facial injuries. But Hangzhou Daily reported that her condition was stable.

In a statement issued the same day, officials in Fuyun county said they had increased patrols, reinforced protective barriers and intensified public awareness campaigns in and around the scenic area.

They were urging visitors to strictly follow safety instructions, avoid approaching wild animals and immediately report sightings to local authorities.

Snow leopards, a protected species in China, are typically elusive, with encounters involving humans considered extremely uncommon.

The attack followed earlier warnings issued by the area’s management after snow leopard tracks were detected a few days before the incident.