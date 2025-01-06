Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Three Chinese nationals have been arrested in the Democratic Republic of Congo for allegedly illegally smuggling gold and silver bars.

The gold and silver bars as well as $800,000 (£650,000) in cash were recovered from a speeding car, concealed in the seats, Jean Jacques Purusi, governor of the South Kivu province, said.

This is the second time in a month that Chinese nationals have been arrested for suspected smuggling in the mineral-rich African country, which has been plundered by foreign groups for gold, diamond and silver.

The illegal mineral trade is a longstanding problem that has fueled conflict, corruption and human rights abuses as armed militias and criminal groups often control mining operations in remote areas, forcing miners into dangerous and exploitative labour.

Mr Purusi said a speeding car was chased and stopped in Mashango village in Walungu and the gold bars were discovered after a thorough search, according to Actualite CD.

The governor claimed that the accused were connected to influential people, whom he did not identify, in the capital Kinshasa. “I understood that if we were not careful, we risked missing them. We learned that the minerals were to leave today," he said.

Former militia fighters work in a makeshift mine digging for gold in the town of Ika Barrier, Democratic Republic of Congo ( AP )

Last month, at least 17 Chinese nationals were detained for allegedly running an illegal gold mine in the country. They were later freed and allowed to return to China.

The governor expressed shock over their release. He claimed that the miners owed the government $10m (£8m) in unpaid taxes and fines.

Meanwhile, activists in recent years have raised concerns over the rapid encroachment of a Chinese gold mine in the eastern Ituri province into the Okapi Wildlife Reserve, an endangered World Heritage site.

Residents and wildlife experts say the mining is polluting rivers and soil, decimating trees, swelling the population, and increasing poaching, with little accountability.