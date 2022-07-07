‘Cold-blooded’ person dumps dog in middle of busy road in China, viral video shows

A viral video showing a person deserting a small dog in the middle of a crowded road in mainland China has sparked anger among social media users over animal abuse.

The 14-second-long video, captured on a dashcam on the same stretch of road from another car, showed the driver opening the car door and leaving out a white and scruffy-looking dog in the middle of busy traffic with a heavy truck behind it in southern China’s Guangdong province.

The dog is seen jumping and trying to claw its way back up the car. Even with the window open, the car occupants are not seen helping the dog climb back in.

The car starts moving ahead in traffic while the dog — visibly in distress — tries to get back in and walks around in the video that was shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The identity of the car owner abandoning the dog outside the car is not clear.

The video was posted on 29 June, reported the South China Morning Post.

The dog was rescued unharmed shortly after by a security guard from a nearby restaurant on Tuesday, the report added, citing Guangdong Television.

According to the rescuer, who goes by the surname Feng, he saved the dog so it wouldn’t be hit by a car.

“Many cars were stuck in traffic, and the dog was running back and forth looking for its owner,” he said, adding that he has declined the request of adoption of the dog by a stranger as the person was not the actual pet owner.

“I gave the dog to a friend who is a pet lover, and he bathed it and bought a lot of pet supplies for it,” the rescuer said.

Local traffic police said they are investigating the case of the person abandoning the dog at their will and causing a traffic jam, the report added.

Enraged social media users have slammed the actions of the pet owner, who called the person “heartless”.

“Even if you don’t want it any more, you shouldn’t have left it in the middle of traffic. At the very least, you should leave it with a means of survival,” one user said, the SCMP reported.

Another user commented on the Weibo video and said: “The owner is really cold-blooded.”