A Chinese teenager whose parents sold him at birth and refused to support him financially after they recently reunited has vowed to file a lawsuit against them.

College student Liu Xuezhou, 17, who lives in Hebei province in northern China, said he is taking his birth parents to court for not providing him with accommodation after police helped him find them last month.

Liu said that his parents, who had divorced and now have new families, refused to let him live with one of them or pay for a different place for him. His parents said they were going through financial hardships and could not afford to provide for him.

Liu said he only asked his parents to “either rent or buy a place for me because I have been homeless.”

According to South China Morning Post, Liu’s father, Ding Shuangquan, claimed he had offered his son stay with him for now until he finishes college and had promised to buy him a place afterwards.

But Liu said in a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo that his father was lying and that neither one of his birth parents allowed him to visit their homes.

“I planned to let it go because I am your child anyway. But you are turning ‘white into the black and don’t feel you’re wrong at all by selling me. See you in court then,” SCMP quoted him as saying.

His mother told local media recently that she decided to cut him off after their reunion because she wanted to go on peacefully with her new life.

“Wouldn’t you stay away if he were your child and being so defensive that he even recorded your conversation? His father has remarried, and so have I. He tried to force us to buy him a home, but we are not well-off enough for that,” she told a local news site.

His father said that Liu’s adoptive family were probably “better off” financially and could meet his demands for accommodation.

Liu’s adoptive parents died when he was four when an explosion killed them and destroyed their home. He has since lived with his adoptive grandparents with short stints with a number of their relatives. When he reunited with his birth parents, he was homeless.

His father used the money he earned from selling him to marry his mother, with whom he later had more children. Now Liu has four siblings and half-siblings from each of his birth parents.