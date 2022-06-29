Chinese twins arrested for exchanging passports dozens of times to travel

Authorities say ‘using your DNA to your advantage’ is illegal

Sravasti Dasgupta
Wednesday 29 June 2022 11:38
Comments

(RELATED) Beijing reopens restaurants and eases other Covid restrictions after more than a month

Police in China have arrested a pair of twin sisters for allegedly swapping their passports to travel abroad at least 30 times.

Local police said that the Zhou sisters who are from Harbin city are being investigated, reported Insider citing Harbin Daily.

One of the sisters, who has been given the pseudonym Hong by authorities, wanted to travel to Japan to be with her husband.

Her visa application, however, had been denied.

She then borrowed her twin sister Wei’s (also a pseudonym given by authorities) passport for the trip.

Recommended

She also used her twin’s passport to travel between China, Japan, and Russia at least 30 times, the police said.

Ms Wei on the other hand used her sister’s passport to travel to Thailand at least four times.

Police did not disclose details about the sister’s identity and age, reported the South China Morning Post.

Police said the sisters’ overseas travel history was discovered at the beginning of this year and they were ordered to return to China in late May.

Wang Xiaodong, a local police officer from the immigration management department, said that it was illegal to “take advantage of your DNA” to travel.

“You can inquire with immigration authorities about your passport issues, but you cannot travel abroad using someone else’s passport,” he was quoted as saying.

The case has been widely discussed on Chinese social media, reported Insider.

The hashtag “twins exchanged identities and went abroad more than 30 times” has got more than 360 million views on the Twitter-like Weibo platform.

The incident has also raised questions about security measures in the country.

Recommended

The government’s facial recognition technology was capable of scanning the faces of citizens in just one second, according to a 2018 report by Chinese state media People’s Daily.

Border control measures have also been tightened during the Covid pandemic.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in