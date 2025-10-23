Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Chinese Communist Party replaces 11 key officials in biggest purge since 2017

Zhang Shengmin replaces He Weidong as second-ranked vice chair of powerful Central Military Commission

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Thursday 23 October 2025 11:07 BST
Comments
(AFP/Getty)

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has replaced 11 members at a key meeting in the highest personnel turnover since 2017 amid an ongoing military anti-corruption purge.

Thousands of officials in the ruling Chinese government, diplomats, and military officials have been purged since president Xi Jinping made anti-corruption drives his signature policy since coming to power in 2012.

The CCP released the statement on the last day of a key closed-door meeting of the 300-plus member body in Beijing known as the Fourth Plenum, which also discussed a forthcoming five-year economic development plan.

Veteran Chinese general Zhang Shengmin, 67, was promoted to second-ranked vice chair of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC).

Zhang, who currently serves on the CMC, replaces He Weidong, the former second-ranked vice chair who was expelled from the Communist Party on Friday on corruption charges along with eight other People's Liberation Army generals.

It was the highest turnover at a single Central Committee meeting since 2017's Seventh Plenum, when a record 11 members were replaced.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in