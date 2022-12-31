For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Expats living in China say they have been startled by the speed with which pandemic restrictions have been lifted and how some remaining rules are not being enforced despite cases surging.

Britons described a mix of relief that restrictions had been lifted and worries about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, just as the UK finally tightened restrictions on arrival from the country on Friday.

William, a Shanghai-based English teacher who asked to be referred to only by his first name, managed to fly into China despite having tested positive for coronavirus just days before while spending Christmas in the UK.

While he had to quarantine in a hotel upon arrival even this didn’t last long.

“I was in quarantine today but me and a group of other quarantiners decided we wanted to leave,” he told the Independent.

“So, it was me as a foreigner and six Chinese women who’d all decided it was a bit illogical to have to quarantine because nobody really care about the restrictions anymore,” he continued.

“We all got our suitcases and went downstairs and walked out basically. There wasn’t much opposition from the security or the management of the hotel.”

Now back in his apartment he says his neighbours have taken an “extremely relaxed” view of things.

The abrupt end to testing and other measures came as hospitals in Beijing were swamped with feverish Covid patients (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A sensor has been installed on his door to alert people if he goes out. However, William said the people who installed it had no problem when he told them he had to leave at 10pm to pick up his wife from work.

“They were like oh it’s just there because we need to take a picture of it to show the government.”

Others also report that pandemic restrictions, ferociously enforced for three years now, have melted away with surprising speed despite the surge in coronavirus cases.

One British businessman who has lived in Beijing for over a decade said: “It’s strange at the moment because everyone’s got Covid in Beijing in the last two or three weeks. I only know one person who hasn’t had it and I know a lot of people.”

Despite coming down with the virus himself almost immediately after restrictions were relaxed he had just returned to Beijing after taking a skiing holiday in China.

Life in China has been returning to normal but there are still concerns about rising cases (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“The first say we go there [the ski resort] on Monday, most people were still wearing masks,” he said. “By the time we left today [Friday] pretty much no one apart from the restaurant staff were wearing masks.”

He added that he thought people were mainly relieved restrictions had ended.

“The protests that happened here were really about this feeling of complete helplessness,” he said. “At that point it really did feel like this could go on until 2027. The was no end in sight.”

However, China also appears to be paying a high price for relaxing restrictions without sufficient preparation or high enough vaccination levels. Pictures circulating online show hospitals so crowded that patients are lying in the hallways and some commentators warn of health systems nearing collapse.

China will remove quarantine restrictions for new arrivals in January (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Some estimate that China is seeing up to 9,000 deaths a day due to Covid-19 but a lack of reliable data makes it hard to get an accurate picture.

“When the official death toll was four I knew two people whose relatives had died,” said the Beijing-based businessman. “Unless I happen to know 50% of the deaths in China there might be some misreporting happening,”

He also described how some Chinese colleagues were going online to buy knock-off versions of Pavloxid, a drug used to treat coronavirus.

For him, the big question is what’s happening outside of the big cities where the population is often older.

“We go up to the Great Wall a lot in the summer. There’s some villages up there that we visit a lot. In many of these villages everyone is 70-years-old or older. What’s going to happen when the virus rips through a village of three hundred 75-year-olds?”