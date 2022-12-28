For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Several south Asian countries and the US have sounded preventative measures for travelling to China as the country’s hospitals and funeral homes have come under immense pressure from the ongoing wave of Covid infections.

Reports are pouring in of several ICU facilities in the country’s hotspot provinces being overwhelmed by large caseloads.

Healthcare workers in Huaxi hospital in the city of Chengdu said they have been extremely busy looking after infected patients after the Xi Jinping administration suddenly reversed its “zero-Covid” policy.

“I’ve been doing this job for 30 years and this is the busiest I have ever known it,” one ambulance driver outside the hospital said on the condition of anonymity.

“Almost all of the patients have Covid,” one emergency department pharmacy staff member said.

As China prepares to reopen its border in the new year, several countries have sounded the alarm and issued travel protocols for travellers.

Many of China’s south Asian neighbours like Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia and India have already escalated the security protocols for Chinese travellers asking them to present negative Covid tests on arrivals.

The US is also looking to impose new Covid measures on Chinese travellers coming from Beijing amid concerns about the lack of transparency on the actual infection rate in China.

Officials in the Philippines said the country should be “very cautious” on receiving travellers from China.

The country’s transportation chief has also suggested an RT-PCR test upon arrival.

On Tuesday, China reported three new Covid-related deaths in a marginal rise which remained inconsistent with the situation at most funeral parlours.

Visuals on social media have shown dead bodies packed in body bags and piling up in mortuaries without any clarification from officials on the cause behind the sudden surge in deaths.

However, authorities in China have been accused of manipulating data as the official statistics showed only one Covid death in the past seven days as reports emerged of morgues being overwhelmed.

Long queues were seen at Huaxi hospital’s emergency department and its adjacent fever clinic on Tuesday evening.

Many of those infected, who reached the hospital in ambulances, were seen breathing with the help of oxygen tanks, in eerily similar visuals that were seen in the US, UK, Brazil and India in 2020 and 2021 when the pandemic surged.

Officials from China’s state council’s joint preventive and control mechanism against Covid confirmed that some provinces of the country reported a heavy caseload with its impact being felt on the ICUs which are stressed.

Most patients included the elderly and the critically ill with underlying diseases, said Zhang Yuhua, an official at the Beijing Chaoyang hospital.

The number of patients receiving emergency care soared almost five times from roughly 100 before restrictions were lifted to at least 450-500 per day now, she said.

Global health experts have predicted China’s onward Covid slope to rise and result in millions getting infected and at least a million deaths in the next year.

More than 90 per cent of people in China have been vaccinated, but only about two thirds of those over 80, the country’s national health commission said.

China has 191 million people aged 65 and over, according to 2020 census data.