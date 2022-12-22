For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Officials in China’s Shanghai are readying for a “tragic battle” against rising Covid cases as concerns emerge over the accuracy of the country’s official government estimates over the number of infected and deaths from the disease.

“This year’s Christmas eve, New Year’s Day, and the Lunar New Year are destined to be unsafe,” warned Shanghai Deji hospital in a statement late on Wednesday.

“In this tragic battle, the entire Greater Shanghai will fall, and we will infect all the staff of the hospital! We will infect the whole family! Our patients will all be infected! We have no choice, and we cannot escape,” it added.

The statement, shared on its official WeChat account, said about 5.43 million residents in Shanghai are already positive and another 12.5 million in China’s main commercial hub will get infected by the end of the year.

The claims made by the hospital could not be verified independently.

Even though China has not reported any Covid deaths for a second consecutive day, workers in funeral stations said demand for cremation services has shot up in the past week.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also voiced concern over China allegedly underreporting Covid casualties and said there was willingness to work to improve the way the country collects data around critical factors like hospitalisations and deaths.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus iterated a demand for complete information from China.

“In order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the situation on the ground, WHO needs more detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions and requirements for ICU support,” the director general said in Geneva.

Mike Ryan, the agency’s emergencies director, said the country is “behind the curve”.

“In China, what’s been reported is relatively low numbers of cases in ICUs, but anecdotally ICUs are filling up,” he said.

“I wouldn’t like to say that China is actively not telling us what’s going on. I think they’re behind the curve,” he added.

Meanwhile, several cities have also taken to dispensing free fever medicines to help struggling locals amid China’s worst-ever Covid spike.

Authorities are also distributing millions of anti-fever medicines like ibuprofen to medical institutions and retail pharmacies, reported the state-run Global Times newspaper.

Millions in the world’s most populated country are now at risk of contracting Covid after the Xi Jinping administration dialled back harsh “zero-Covid” restrictions.

While the “zero-Covid” policy led to millions being confined to indoor settings for long periods of time and helped China avert massive outbreaks by tackling smaller infection clusters, the scrapping of the policies has led the general public to flock to hospitals and deal with a crumbling heath infrastructure.

The country is now witness to a rising rate of infections, parallel to the experience suffered by the US, Brazil and India in 2020-21.

While infection numbers in these economies had led to herd immunity and vaccinated their populations, China has lagged behind.

Many of the country’s smaller cities are vulnerable, while hospitals in bigger cities scramble for beds.

Officials in northwestern Shaanxi province’s Tongchuan have said the city’s medical institutions “are under great pressure” and have asked retired medical workers to join the fight against Covid.

Grim visuals from a hospital in Beijing showed wards overflowing with patients – as many as 400 per day or four times more than before Covid struck the city.

“These patients are all elderly people who have underlying diseases, fever and respiratory infection, and they are in a very serious condition,” said Han Xue, deputy director of the hospital’s emergency department.

Some experts have warned of millions possibly dying from Covid in China, citing relatively low full vaccination rates among its vulnerable elderly population.