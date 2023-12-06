The daughter of a respected and outspoken Uyghur economist who has been in prison for almost a decade on charges relating to "separatism" has called on EU leaders to press for his release during an upcoming summit with China.

Ilham Tohti was arrested in January 2014 following a raid on his home and sentenced to life in prison following a two-day trial.

Next month, Ilham will complete 10 years in prison – where exactly his family does not know, according to his daughter Jewher Ilham.