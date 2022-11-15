Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Guangzhou: Video shows fed-up Chinese residents smashing through Covid barricades

Guangzhou reports more than 5,100 cases on Tuesday, highest since the pandemic began in 2019

Arpan Rai
Tuesday 15 November 2022 12:45
Comments
<p>Barriers form a security checkpoint in the Haizhu district in Guangzhou in southern China’s Guangdong province</p>

Barriers form a security checkpoint in the Haizhu district in Guangzhou in southern China’s Guangdong province

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Rare visuals emerging from China’s southern city of Guangzhou showed a crowd of people crashing through barricades placed as part of Covid restrictions and causing uproar in the streets amid reports of growing discontent among residents facing harsh lockdown measures.

The Chinese city, housing nearly 19 million, is recording the highest caseload this week since the pandemic began, with more than 5,100 cases reported on Tuesday.

Visuals from the site of the protest showed chaotic demonstration on Monday night as dozens of people topple over the orange-coloured barricades installed for lockdown measures.

The video, shared widely on social media, showed residents in Haizhu district running around on foot and breaching the installed measures in the neighbourhood while workers tasked with maintaining the protocols wearing hazmat suits and holding microphones tried restraining them.

The Independent could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Recommended

Many people took to China’s Twitter-like social media platform Weibo to share the video with hashtags related to the topic of “riots” in the area on Tuesday morning.

Officials from the Guangzhou city government and the Guangdong provincial police have not confirmed the incident.

This comes at a time Covid-19 cases have skyrocketed in China — which has been witnessing the pandemic for three years now — sparking fears of prolonged lockdown measures on locals who have repeatedly expressed frustration at the impact of curbs on their lives.

Officials in Beijing have argued that these stringent policies are helping them save lives.

China recorded 17,772 new local Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday, confirming a spike from 16,072 a day earlier. The Covid infections have soared in the country at a significant pace since April.

Many cities in China are also trying to ease the zero-Covid measures and reduce the routine testing requirements.

The cases continued to soar in Beijing on Tuesday as a new tally of 462 cases for Monday was recorded, up from 407 seen a day earlier.

Recommended

Major cities like Chongqing and Zhengzhou are among the worst-hit.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in